China's menswear maker swops stitching for lithium batteries

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
TEN years ago, Ningbo Shanshan Co was primarily a maker of menswear turning out shirts, casual wear and business suits from its base of Ningbo, an industrial hub in China's Zhejiang province. Not any more.
Last week, the company announced that it will spend 3.81 billion
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal