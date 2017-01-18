You are here
China's oil production seen falling by 7% this year
This plays into the hands of Opec as it seeks to prop up the global oil market
Hong Kong
OPEC'S campaign to prop up oil prices is getting unlikely support from its biggest customer.
China's production is forecast to fall by as much as 7 per cent this year, extending a record decline in 2016, according to analysts at CLSA Ltd, Sanford C Bernstein & Co and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg