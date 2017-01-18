You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's oil production seen falling by 7% this year

This plays into the hands of Opec as it seeks to prop up the global oil market
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170118_SYSLIDE18_2696297.jpg
Supply from the Daqing field, one of China's biggest and oldest, fell about 3 per cent last year to 732,200 barrels a day, according to China National Petroleum Corp data.
FILE PHOTO

Hong Kong

OPEC'S campaign to prop up oil prices is getting unlikely support from its biggest customer.

China's production is forecast to fall by as much as 7 per cent this year, extending a record decline in 2016, according to analysts at CLSA Ltd, Sanford C Bernstein & Co and

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening