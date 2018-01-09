You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Sinograin sells from corn stockpiles, gaining from recent price rises

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 3:29 PM

[BEIJING] China's state grains stockpiler Sinograin sold corn from its stockpiles at prices in line with the recent market gains amid concerns of falling supply during the next year because of cuts in plantings even as demand remains strong.

Sinograin sold 26,719 tonnes of corn at an average price of 1,870 yuan (US $287.71) per tonne on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

The auction sold all of the grain on offer and the corn consisted of mainly first-grade corn, according to the statement. The corn was harvested in 2014, Sinograin said in a separate statement on its website. China rates corn quality according to five tiers.

Sinograin realized higher prices for the corn because the "quality of the grain is good," said Meng Jinhui, an analyst with Shengda Futures, via WeChat. " It also reflected heat in the market." Chinese corn futures had surged 12 per cent from the end of October to last Friday when prices climbed to the highest in nearly two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, China's corn futures prices fell 0.8 per cent to 1,824 yuan per tonne on Tuesday.

"Futures prices fell a little but demand remains quite strong in the physical market due to corn deficit in the 2017/18 year and sharp increase in both feed and industrial demand," said Shengda's Mr Meng.

Prices also climbed on signs that corn farmers are holding onto their corn in expectation of higher prices after China's government ended its stockpiling program and the farmers reduced the acreage devoted to corn, adding to the tightness in the corn supply.

"Farmers in main production areas are holding onto their corn while traders build up stocks betting on higher prices, as the market believes the corn acreage cut was even larger than expected," said a grains trader with over 20 years of experience.

The higher demand and less supply is expected to result in a deficit in corn supplies at the end of the 2017/18 crop year, which ends in September, of 4.57 million tonnes, the country's agriculture ministry said last month.

The supply and demand imbalance is likely to last at least until after the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 15 this year, if there is no large volume released by the state, said traders and analysts.

"Only if the state increases supplies in large volume, can the physical market really cool down," said Shengda's Mr Meng.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Oil explorer Rex International unit gets US$1.95m arbitration award

Kuwait Energy in merger talks with London-listed SOCO International: sources

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

17 arrested, S$3.05m seized in suspected Shell oil heist

Gold dips further from 3-1/2-month peak as dollar fights back

Oil mostly flat as rising US output offsets Opec worries

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

Photo 1.JPG
Jan 9, 2018
Government & Economy

End goal is to create good jobs, says Liang Eng Hwa at Pre-Budget Roundtable

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening