You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Court blocks 56 billion rand in South Africa renewable projects

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 4:56 PM

[JOHANNESBURG] A South African court granted an order that stops the state-owned utility from signing deals with independent producers for renewable power projects worth 56 billion rand (S$6.22 billion), the applicants in the case said.

The interdict, brought by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa(Numsa) and Transform RSA, follows a pending application to block Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd from signing the power purchase agreements. The union argues in court papers that the utility already has excess capacity and signing the deals would force coal-fired power plants to shut down, resulting in job losses.

"Numsa believes that the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class of Mpumalanga and the country as a whole," the union said in an emailed statement, referring to a coal-rich province that has many power plants. Eskom uses coal for about 90 per cent of its generation. "The energy minister was forced to give an undertaking in court that he would not sign the IPP agreements on Tuesday until the matter has been given a full hearing by the High Court," the union said.

The order is another setback for energy developers including Denham Capital-backed BioTherm Energy and ACWA Power International that have been waiting for deals to be signed since 2016. Eskom refused to complete the agreements because executives said they were expensive and that power from the projects isn't always available. The utility favored a nuclear-build program at the time and maintained a standoff on what was once a successful program by the Department of Energy to diversify South Africa's power mix and bring in billions in foreign investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Eskom has since had its management and board overhauled. The government, which on March 8 announced its intent to sign 27 outstanding deals, has taken steps to prioritize partnerships with the private sector just weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa took office and made his own appointments, including Energy Minister Jeff Radabe, to the Cabinet.

Numsa estimates that the closure of Eskom's power stations as a result of the renewable projects would affect at least 30,000 families. "All stakeholders should be afforded an opportunity to engage with Eskom, Nersa and the minister on these issues," the union and Transform RSA, a civil-society group, said in the application.

The North Gauteng High Court, based in Pretoria, will hold a full hearing into the matter on March 27, the union said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

India's oil imports from Venezuela hit lowest in over 5 yrs

Australia weather bureau says summer La Nina has ended

Summit Power inks pact with Mitsubishi for integrated LNG terminal, power project in Bangladesh

German utility EON to cut 5,000 jobs in RWE mega-deal

Gold prices dip as US jobs data boosts risk appetite

Oil down 1% on continued concerns over US output

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening