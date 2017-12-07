You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Don't expect fireworks for gold in 2018, just a nudge higher

While bullion has risen 10% this year, it's been range-bound since end-Sept as US stock market hits numerous records
Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171207_CFGOLD_3210010.jpg
A black swan event in financial markets, a hefty equity correction, or signs the Russian probe is really hurting Mr Trump could all push gold sharply higher, but the outlook seems to be relatively becalmed for now.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

GOLD has its fans for next year, but sparks are probably not going to fly.

Even as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy and the European Central Bank tapers bond purchases, gold is set to rise marginally as real interest rates stay low and the US dollar weakens,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Gold hovers near two-month lows as dollar firms

Oil settles at 2-week low on surprise US fuel stock rise

Thailand's Gulf Energy marks market debut with 27.8% jump

SQM eyes expansion as lithium prices jump

US hits Vietnam with huge duties on steel

World's nations adopt plan 'towards a pollution-free planet'

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening