You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Egypt throws grain market into tizzy after poppy seeds found in wheat

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 05:50

Dubai

EGYPT is considering rejecting 59,000 tonnes of French wheat purchased by state grain buyer GASC due to the presence of poppy seeds, the second cargo to come under such scrutiny and raising fresh uncertainty over the country's import policy.

The world's biggest wheat importer

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

The next oil major? Service firm Schlumberger bets big on production

Days of oil market's plastic fantasy may be numbered

Tanzania planning to nationalise diamonds valued at US$29.5m

Aussie govt, firm at odds over fate of coal-fired plant

India's 2nd largest state seeks to quash Goldman-backed solar project

Gold hits 1-year peak as US dollar sags, North Korea concerns support

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
2 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
3 Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles
4 A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high
5 High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

BT_20170911_SEUSED111_3079285.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Transport

Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening