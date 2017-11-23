Elon Musk's giant battery set for testing in South Australia

Billionaire Elon Musk's giant battery being built in the Australian outback will be energised in coming days and begin testing, indicating Tesla is on track to meet a 100-day self-imposed deadline to install the system.

Tesla power packs have now been fully installed on a site near a wind farm north of Adelaide and will be tested to ensure the battery meets standards laid down by the energy market operator, the South Australia state government said in a statement Thursday.

Mr Musk is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery system to help the state avert crippling electricity blackouts that have spurred a nationwide debate about security of energy supply in Australia.

The futurist chief executive made a bet on Twitter in March that he could install a 100-megawatt storage facility within 100 days or it would be free, and the clock started ticking at the end of September when the contract was signed.

BLOOMBERG