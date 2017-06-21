You are here
COMMENTARY
Energy markets can get through blockade against Qatar
Shipments from emirate are down, but the disruption is just slightly worse than an inconvenience, says JULIAN LEE
THE blockade against Qatar is undoubtedly causing difficulties for the citizens of the small Persian Gulf emirate. But its isolation is far from complete, and chinks in the wall are a clear indication that the connections that exist between Qatar and its uneasy neighbours cannot easily be broken
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg