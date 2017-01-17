You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

E.ON net income seen benefiting from nuclear provision transfer

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:40

[FRANKFURT] E.ON's transfer of 9.8 billion euros (S$14.864 billion) to a state fund set up to pay for the nuclear sector's long-term liabilities will boost the German utility's underlying net income by 200-250 million euros per year, presentation slides show.

E.ON's dividend has traditionally paid a dividend of 40-60 per cent of its underlying net income.

E.ON and peers RWE, Vattenfall and EnBW agreed in October to pay 23.6 billion euros to the fund, shaking off their long-term liabilities related to the complex storage of radioactive waste.

E.ON's share of the deal consists of 7.8 billion euros of liabilities and a two billion euro risk premium, the latter of which will be funded via an unspecified capital measure.

Following the cash transfer, to be made by mid-year, E.ON will still be in charge of dismantling its nuclear plants, for which it has set aside 9.7 billion euros.

Due to the lower risk associated with decommissioning compared with storage, a lower discount rate of less than one per cent will be applied to that amount, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bernstein analysts have estimated this will deliver an additional annual after-tax benefit of about 215 million euros.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening