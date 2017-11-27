You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon Mobil chief revamps refining, chemical operations: spokeswoman

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 3:20 PM

2017-03-01T190911Z_1570628956_RC1350234240_RTRMADP_3_EXXON-MOBIL-MEETING.jpg
Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Darren Woods is reorganizing the company's refining and chemical operations, part of a push to boost profits amid volatile oil and natural gas prices, a spokeswoman said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ HOUSTON]

Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Darren Woods is reorganizing the company's refining and chemical operations, part of a push to boost profits amid volatile oil and natural gas prices, a spokeswoman said.

The changes at the world's largest publicly traded oil producer are the most sweeping to date by Woods, who became chief executive in January after former chief Rex Tillerson resigned to become U.S. secretary of state.

Mr Woods has moved first to reshape the businesses he knows best, according to sources familiar with the matter. Before taking the helm at Exxon, Mr Woods ran Exxon's refining operations and earlier in his career was a senior executive in its global chemicals unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The reorganization aims to squeeze more profits from the fuel and chemicals businesses as the company works to improve its exploration and production operations, which have struggled since 2014 to adjust to lower oil and gas prices.

The restructuring, disclosed internally last month, will combine the fuels and lubricants division with the supply and refining divisions.

Financial responsibility for the merged operation will rest with country and regional chiefs who report to Exxon's Irving, Texas, headquarters rather than divisional bosses as previously, according to people familiar with the matter.

The changes are designed to simplify operations and increase accountability for profitability, the sources said.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker confirmed the overhaul in a statement, adding the company expects it will "improve decision making and enhance performance in the market." It was not immediately clear if the changes will involve job cuts or executive departures. Ms Huffaker said she could not say if there would be any impact on jobs.

Exxon's refining and chemical operations have grown in stature under Woods, delivering steady earnings compared to its oil and gas production.

Exxon operates 22 refineries in 14 countries, processing nearly 5 million barrels of oil per day. The firm builds chemical and refining plants in the same location, allowing managers to shift production between fuels or chemicals based on demand.

The changes come as Exxon expands the refining division. The company is investing US$20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The refining and chemicals arms contributed more than US$4.2 billion apiece to 2016 earnings, compared with a US$196 million profit from exploration and production. Last year's results were affected by sharply lower crude prices.

In some quarters, Exxon would not have made any money were it not for its refineries.

This year, the company's oil and gas business bounced back to a US$5 billion profit during the first nine months on stronger crude prices. Refining earnings were US$4.03 billion and chemicals US$3.25 billion, respectively, for the first three quarters this year.

Some staff members have raised questions as to whether there is any need to alter a system seen as largely successful, said the sources who declined to be identified.

It was unclear if the changes would impact an internal accounting practice known as general interest principle. That rule permits certain transactions to be loss-making for a local division if they are beneficial for the corporation as a whole.

Exxon did not comment on any potential accounting changes.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Australia's South32 looks to reduce interest in South African coal business

US oil dips on increased drilling, but Opec cuts support global markets

Gold steady as dollar holds near 2-month lows

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages

Nuclear power plant in Belarus stirs fears in Lithuania

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening