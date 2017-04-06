You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil in talks to buy JAC plant

Jurong Aromatics, one of the largest petrochem plants in the world, is in receivership
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

ExxonMobil.jpg
ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it is in talks to buy Jurong Aromatics Corporation (JAC), one of the largest petrochemical plants in the world which is in receivership.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

EXXONMOBIL said on Wednesday that it is in talks to buy Jurong Aromatics Corporation (JAC), one of the largest petrochemical plants in the world which is in receivership.

"We can confirm that we are currently negotiating with the receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening