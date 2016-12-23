You are here
Foreign firms locked out of Fukushima clean-up
Independent investigators criticise the opaque bidding process for contracts
Tokyo
CLEANING up the Fukushima nuclear plant - a task predicted to cost 86 times the amount earmarked for decommissioning Japan's first commercial reactor - is the mother of all salvage jobs. Still, foreign firms with decades of experience are seeing little of the spoils.
Safely
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg