Fortescue to pay record dividend as miner's profit doubles

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Sydney
WORLD number four iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group said on Monday that it will pay a record-high final dividend after more than doubling its annual profit, and plans to give more of its profits to shareholders in the future.
The Australian mining company also signalled
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal