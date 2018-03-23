You are here
French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs
Effort will support development of new district cooling projects in Singapore and Asia-Pacific
Singapore
FRENCH utility company Engie will invest S$80 million in Singapore over the next five years to develop an innovation centre, and drive digital initiatives and technical competencies in energy efficiency for the region, it said on Thursday.
Its Centre of Expertise for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg