You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as US dollar shines after US Senate clears tax bill

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 12:46 PM

2016-02-19T050516Z_1363483605_GF10000313139_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-GOLD-M-A.jpg
Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Monday, as the US dollar gained on expectations that the United States' economy will expand further after the Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country's tax system.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Monday, as the US dollar gained on expectations that the United States' economy will expand further after the Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country's tax system.

The Senate narrowly approved the overhaul on Saturday, moving the Republican Party and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.

The US dollar rebounded to a two-week high on Monday after taking a brief hit on Friday on news that Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Trump, pleaded guilty to lying to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation about his contacts with Russia.

"On the opening we kept lower and that was really a function of the weekend... decision on the tax through the Senate," said a Hong Kong-based gold trader.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,274.21 an ounce by 0336 GMT after rising 0.5 per cent on Friday.

US gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$1,277.30 an ounce.

"For short-term I'm looking for a test down to the 200 (day moving average) around US$1,267 generally because of the seasonality and rejection of US$1,290," the trader said.

"Whatever is happening to the dollar and the yield curve, you've got to be watching that."

Two Federal Reserve policymakers urged caution in raising interest rates on Friday, saying that the flattening of the yield curve was a signal that the central bank should proceed slowly.

The US central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest rates for the third time this year at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Higher rates tend to boost the US dollar, making the greenback-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. An increase in rates also reduces the incentive for investors to hold onto the non-interest-bearing metal.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.02 per cent to 848.11 tonnes on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their net-long positions in Comex gold in the week to Nov 28, US data showed on Friday.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.4 per cent at US$16.37 an ounce.

Platinum was 0.6 per cent lower at US$932 an ounce while palladium inched up about 0.1 per cent to US$1,020.70.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Police reports filed against fintech company
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening