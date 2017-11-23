You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold edges up on lower US dollar; market awaits Federal Reserve minutes

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 6:47 AM

2017-07-23T095048Z_1105540832_RC155A701650_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-GOLD.JPG
Gold bounced up slightly on Tuesday, as a weaker US dollar gave bullion a boost after the previous day's sharp decline and as investors awaited the minutes, due on Wednesday, of the Federal Reserve meeting held in November.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Gold bounced up slightly on Tuesday, as a weaker US dollar gave bullion a boost after the previous day's sharp decline and as investors awaited the minutes, due on Wednesday, of the Federal Reserve meeting held in November.

Gold benefited from some safe-haven buying from investors leery of a political crisis in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,280.63 an ounce by 1.44pm EST (1844 GMT). The metal fell about 1.4 per cent on Monday, its biggest daily percentage drop since Sept 11.

US gold futures for December delivery settled up US$6.40, or 0.5 per cent, at US$1,281.70 per ounce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Silver climbed 0.2 per cent to US$16.94 an ounce. On Monday, silver fell 2.3 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage fall since Sept 26.

"Given the fact that gold and silver prices fell so dramatically yesterday, we have seen a little bargain hunting coming into the market today," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures in Chicago.

The Fed minutes on Wednesday should provide signals on US monetary policy.

"The Fed rate hike in December is roughly priced in and unless there are very hawkish minutes, it's more that people are looking for direction about future moves," said Georgette Boelle, a commodity strategist at ABN AMRO.

"It seems likely that we will have more rate hikes next year which is negative for gold but the Fed will want to see evidence that inflation is picking up to really be confident in the interest rate hike path," said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen.

Higher interest rates tend to lift bond yields, supporting the dollar and making non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors.

The dollar index , measuring the currency against a basket of its peers, eased.

BMI Research in a note lowered its gold price forecast slightly to US$1,300 per ounce in 2018 and US$1,325 in 2019, citing"our view that the US Fed will hike rates by more than is reflected in the market," adding inflation and political risks in 2018 would support gold prices.

Platinum was up 1.2 per cent at US$934.50. Palladium gained 1.1 per cent at US$999.75 an ounce.

Platinum lost nearly 3 per cent on Monday, its biggest decline since early May. On Tuesday, an industry report said the global platinum market deficit will rise sharply next year.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras eyes up to 22 billion reais valuation in distribution unit IPO

Malaysia, Indonesia say EU palm resolution will affect millions

Japan's first solar auction pushes prices down by nearly a quarter

Chinese oil giant denies Africa bribery scheme after US probe

Iran pushes to retain Asia oil buyers as possible US sanctions loom

Rio Tinto may buy stake in lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening