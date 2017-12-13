You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold falls to lowest since July ahead of Fed meeting

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 6:41 AM

[NEW YORK] Gold prices retreated to a near five-month low on Tuesday as investors braced for a widely expected US interest rate increase this week and looked for clues about further hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,240.64 an ounce by 1.36pm EST (1836 GMT), after hitting its lowest since July 20 at US$1,235.92.

US gold futures for February delivery settled down US$5.20, or 0.4 per cent, at US$1,241.70 per ounce.

Global markets are watching the US central bank's two-day meeting for clues about the Fed's future rate path.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The rise is already in the price so it's more about the outlook the Fed gives," said ABN Amro commodity strategist Georgette Boele.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar, in which it is priced.

Higher equity prices and an increased interest in crypto currencies, including bitcoin, have likely stolen the shine from gold lately, causing prices to break below the most recent trading range, said Josh Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Between mid-October and early-December, gold prices had stayed between US$1,265 and US$1,300 an ounce.

"The path of least resistance is down on the FOMC meeting,"Graves said of the metal's response to outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's last meeting in charge. "We will likely see continued selling down to a psychological US$1,200 area before you see any recovery."

In other markets, US stocks hit record levels as Boeing rose and bank stocks gained, while the dollar strengthened.

Oil prices slipped after peaking above US$65 a barrel for the first time since mid-2015 on an unplanned shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea oil pipeline.

Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.3 per cent at US$15.66 an ounce.

Platinum fell for its eight straight session, down 0.9 per cent at US$876.60 an ounce, after earlier touching its lowest since February 2016 at US$868.80.

Platinum is more heavily used in diesel vehicles, which have fallen out of favor since Volkswagen's emissions-rigging scandal.

Its sister metal, palladium, has benefited from the switch to petrol engines and expectations for growth in hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles.

Palladium was unchanged at US$1,010 per ounce.

The platinum discount to palladium widened to around US$120 last week, the steepest since April 2001.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Investors turn against fossil fuels at Paris climate summit

Oil settles lower after rally on pipeline outage; Brent premium narrows

US warns companies smuggling fuel to North Korea

237 companies to put pressure on major greenhouse gas emitters

Crack in UK oil pipe roils crude trading from US to Asia

Pertamina sees crude imports of 250,000 bpd in '18

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed rate hike expected; Singapore growth to stay intact

Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Flash: Government keeps private housing land supply for H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening