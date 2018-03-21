You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on US dollar decline as market awaits Fed rate outlook

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:14 PM

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week for signs of the pace of monetary tightening, which could limit the demand for bullion going forward.

Spot gold was 0.4 per cent higher at US$1,315.84 per ounce at 0746 GMT. Prices fell to a nearly three-week low of US$1,306.91 in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.27 per cent to US$1,315.40 per ounce.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.2 per cent to 90.195 after climbing to 90.445 on Tuesday, its highest since March 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With a 25 basis point interest rate hike seen as a done deal, investors will be on the lookout for whether the Fed forecasts four rate increases in 2018, instead of the median of three hikes in December's quarterly forecast.

"Dealers will be looking at forward guidance to determine the dollar's prospects, and therefore that of gold," said Alasdair Macleod, head of research with Toronto-based Goldmoney Inc.

The Fed will make an announcement on interest rates at 1800 GMT on Wednesday and new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold his first news conference at 1830 GMT.

The expectations for a faster pace of US rate hikes have caused gold to fall 4 per cent from a 1-1/2-year high reached in January.

Higher US interest rates reduces demand for gold for non-interest-bearing bullion.

Heightened geo-political tensions, inflation concerns, trade wars and runaway US budget deficit spending should serve to counteract the well-expected Fed rate hike and keep the floor on gold prices intact, Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA said.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, holdings rose 1.26 per cent, their best one-day per centage rise since Jan. 18, to 850.84 tonnes on Monday.

SPDR holdings, however, fell 0.04 per cent on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil up to US$60 billion in import duties on Chinese goods by Friday. The move comes after Mr Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium earlier this month.

Investors are worried Mr Trump's actions could escalate into a trade war if China and other countries retaliate with similar or harsher measures, threatening global growth.

Among other precious metals, both spot silver and platinum were up 0.5 per cent, at US$16.27 per ounce and US$944.90 per ounce, respectively.

Palladium rose 0.2 per cent at US$980.50 per ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

BP Singapore to sponsor NTU's international trading programme

Petronas: Cost-savings programme cut offshore support vessel count by up to 30%

Global LNG market will almost double by 2030: Mitsubishi

Cost of Noble's restructuring is likely to top US$100m

Alaskan oil field players to take major stake in Alpha Energy, buy Ezion's options

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra posts loss on China writedown, CEO to go

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

2018-02-26T062740Z_419004453_RC12F44BD660_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange's big bet on China suddenly under threat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening