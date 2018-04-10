You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices rise as US dollar wilts, awaits US data

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 6:34 AM

[NEW YORK] Gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar turned lower, but caution over the prospect of a potential escalation in the China-US trade dispute, upcoming US data and US Federal Reserve meeting minutes kept prices in a range.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent at US$1,336.80 per ounce by 2.25pm EDT (1825 GMT), while US gold futures for June delivery settled up US$4, or 0.3 per cent, at US$1,340.10 per ounce.

The US dollar index slipped against a basket of currencies and global equities rose as the US government played down fears of a trade war with China, though traders remained cautious.

The two countries have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars of tariffs, but officials in US President Donald Trump's administration have stressed the tariffs are not yet in place and the dispute could be resolved through talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to deliver a speech on Tuesday at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

"If (the speech) shows that the trade war tensions are not de-escalated, we could see a big upside move for the gold price," Think Markets' chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

"If we look at the price action for gold, we are consolidating," he added.

"Support is at US$1,307 and resistance is at US$1,348. We need to break out of this zone, and that would set the tone for the new trend."

Markets are also looking ahead this week to minutes from the latest Federal Open Markets committee meeting and CPI data, anticipation keeping gold hemmed in a tight range, said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

"Traders are not making any big today moves until they get more confirmation on the direction of rates or inflation," Mr Matousek said.

Higher interest rates tend to make gold less attractive since it does not bear interest.

Silver gained 1.3 per cent at US$16.53 an ounce, while platinum increased 2.4 per cent at US$934.50 an ounce.

Palladium rose 4 per cent at US$936.10 an ounce.

The autocatalyst metal had fallen for the past 11 sessions, hitting its lowest since mid-August at US$895.47 on Friday. It is now down more than a fifth from the record high reached in January.

"The near 20 per cent correction in palladium prices signals a possible bear market," ScotiaMocatta said in a monthly note.

The correction is not surprising given the sharp price gains of recent years, it said, adding, "Palladium's strong fundamentals remain in place, so we would expect dip-buying before too long."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Vanadium batteries need Elon Musk moment to kick-start market

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Oil gains more than 2% as stock market rebounds

Oil trades below US$63 as investors size up US-China trade battle

Lithium glut fears tempered by optimism over surging demand

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening