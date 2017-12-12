You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold steadies below US$1,250 an ounce awaiting Fed meeting

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 6:31 AM

316730601_0-5.jpg
Gold steadied below US$1,250 an ounce on Monday after its biggest weekly drop in more than six months as markets anticipated an interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve this week.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Gold steadied below US$1,250 an ounce on Monday after its biggest weekly drop in more than six months as markets anticipated an interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,244.77 per ounce by 1.58pm EST (1858 GMT), while US gold futures for February delivery settled down US$1.50, or 0.1 per cent, at US$1,246.90 per ounce.

Spot prices fell 2.5 per cent last week, their biggest weekly drop since May.

The Fed is expected to lift rates at its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, but its accompanying statement will be closely watched for any surprises.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The question is going to be what the forward guidance will be," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. "Do they get more hawkish, less hawkish, address inflation, and what will the economic outlook be?

"If comments come in on the dovish side, then gold will rally," Melek added.

Markets are also anticipating comments on the pace of future rate hikes. Another two or three are expected in 2018, although still-sluggish inflation and wage growth have raised question marks over that view.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

In the wider markets, world stocks rose and equity volatility neared a record low ahead of a raft of central bank rate decisions, while newly launched bitcoin futures shot above US$18,000.

Hedge funds and money managers sharply reduced their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec 5, US data showed on Friday.

Net positions in silver took their largest drop on record, by 34,915 contracts, Societe Generale said in a report.

"Financial investors were downright fleeing from silver,"Commerzbank said in a note. "The silver price has suffered disproportionate losses since mid-November, as is also reflected in the gold/silver ratio, which climbed last week to over 79."

Silver was down 0.5 per cent at US$15.76 an ounce.

"Supplies are high, and demand is low," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "Other metals have done better, like palladium." The platinum discount to palladium widened to around US$120 on Thursday, the steepest since April 2001.

Palladium was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,008.70 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.3 per cent at US$889.80 an ounce after touching its lowest since February 2016 last week.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m

Japanese solar firm to take on Tesla in roofing-tile competition

Oil gains on Forties Pipeline shutdown, New York blast

PE fund aims to fill gap in energy and chemicals sector

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

Mineral Resources bids for Australian gas firm AWE

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

file6uxact01ntcdo70vacx.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Fresh beginnings with new fee guide for doctors

BT_20171212_JHFED12K4S5_3216723.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Stronger US economy could spur earlier Fed hike in 2018: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening