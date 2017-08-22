Green energy revolution blowing up storm of controversy in Mexico

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
La Ventosa, Mexico
CAIN Lopez looks tiny standing near the seven enormous wind turbines that tower over his farm in the Mexican village of La Ventosa.
In this gusty rural region near the Pacific coast, the wind is so strong that it sometimes flips over cars and even trailer trucks
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal