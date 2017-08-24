You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hanergy to partner with Audi to put solar cells on car roofs

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 14:51

HANERGY150528.jpg
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, the Chinese solar equipment maker whose shares were suspended more than two years ago after they lost almost half their market value in a single day, said its US unit, Alta Devices Inc, will work with Audi AG to outfit the rooftops of select models from the German car maker with solar cells.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, the Chinese solar equipment maker whose shares were suspended more than two years ago after they lost almost half their market value in a single day, said its US unit, Alta Devices Inc, will work with Audi AG to outfit the rooftops of select models from the German car maker with solar cells.

The cells will be used to harvest solar energy to power air conditioning and other electrical functions, boosting mileage in the process, Hong Kong-listed Hanergy said in a statement on Wednesday. The companies plan to present a vehicle prototype from Audi with a solar roof by the end of the year.

Eventually, the companies plan to use solar energy to provide additional primary power, Hanergy said. The cooperation underscores Audi's efforts to achieve emission-free mobility.

The German carmaker aims by 2025 to deliver one-third of its cars with fully electric drivetrains, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The partnership adds the two companies to a growing effort to use photovoltaics on more car roofs. Japan's Panasonic Corp has started producing a 180-watt array of solar cells able to be fixed to the roof of an automobile. Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co offers an add-on solar panel option for its Leaf electric car.

Alta Devices, which was acquired by Hanergy in 2014, produces gallium arsenide thin-film solar cells.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening