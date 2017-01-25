You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Head of world's biggest metals bourse quits

He sought to modernise the 139-year-old exchange and attracted high frequency traders but quit after 3 years
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170125_SYJONES25_2708088.jpg
Mr Jones, who serves as an adviser till year's end, may be replaced by a rank outsider who already understands the way the LME works or someone as capable and experienced, from within.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

THE London Metal Exchange's Garry Jones stepped down as chief executive officer after a three-year stint steering the world's biggest metals bourse.

Mr Jones, 58, will retire from his position at the exchange and serve as an adviser until the end of this year, according to

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening