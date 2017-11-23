You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan's first solar auction pushes prices down by nearly a quarter

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 3:54 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's first auction for contracts to provide solar electricity pushed prices down by nearly a quarter from a previous system, but the cheapest bid was still more than eight times a record-low achieved recently in overseas markets, government data shows.

The lowest accepted price for solar projects was 17,200 yen (S$208) per megawatt hour (mwh), according to documents from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), which handled the auction.

That was down from 24,000 yen per mwh in the year through March 2017 for projects approved under METI's feed-in-tariff programme set up in 2012 to encourage a switch to renewables after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

A recent solar power auction in Mexico yielded bids as low as US$17.70/mwh, the latest in a series of ever lower prices for sun-powered projects that is upending energy markets around the world.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is encouraging to see prices in Japan coming down. However, it is worrying that prices are falling faster in other parts of the world," said Tomas Kaberger, energy and environment professor at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and chairman of the Renewable Energy Institute in Tokyo.

"Costs for solar power in Japan are almost three times as high as in countries in Europe with the same solar resources,"he added.

High guaranteed prices in Japan for solar power, which were set at 40,000 yen/mwh hour in 2012, led to a surge in investment as project developers sought to lock-in high returns for the 20-year payment periods.

But the government has been steadily cutting prices to reduce the burden on electricity users, who have the guaranteed rates added to their bills. The introduction of auctions was the latest step in attempts to cut costs.

The government was seeking bids for 500 megawatts of capacity, but secured valid bids for just over 140 megawatts, according to METI.

Japan's solar power capacity has soared to more than 40,000 gigawatt-hours from virtually zero before 2012.

The country plans to generate 24 per cent of its power from renewables by 2030, up from 14.6 per cent in 2015, according to the industry ministry.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras eyes up to 22 billion reais valuation in distribution unit IPO

Malaysia, Indonesia say EU palm resolution will affect millions

Chinese oil giant denies Africa bribery scheme after US probe

Iran pushes to retain Asia oil buyers as possible US sanctions loom

Rio Tinto may buy stake in lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera

China iron ore rises with steel; coking coal hits two-month high

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening