Japan's Fuel Cell Valley on cutting edge of energy storage

Its Yamanashi project uses flywheels, solar panels and hydrogen for clean fuel
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161228_DNSTORAGE28_2663625.jpg
Solar panels at the Komekurayama Solar Power Station in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. The Yamanashi government hopes that by attracting companies such as Panasonic Corp and Toray Industries Inc it can become a "Fuel Cell Valley" for energy storage expertise.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

A PATCH of land in the shadow of Mount Fuji is becoming a testing ground for energy storage, with some of Japan's leading companies trying to develop technologies such as spinning flywheels and fuel cells.  The government of Yamanashi, a prefecture 102 kilometres west of Tokyo, is

