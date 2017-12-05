You are here

Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminium plant loses JIS certification

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 3:58 PM

Kobe Steel said on Tuesday that its Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification has been suspended at its aluminium extrusion plant in Chofu, western Japan, in the latest blow to the embattled steelmaker.
[TOKYO] Kobe Steel said on Tuesday that its Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification has been suspended at its aluminium extrusion plant in Chofu, western Japan, in the latest blow to the embattled steelmaker.

Kobe Steel earlier had the certifications revoked for seamless copper pipe products used for air conditioning and refrigerators as well as for insulated copper tubing at its Hatano plant, one of its main copper product plants.

Japan's third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan's biggest industrial scandals.

