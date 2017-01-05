You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Long-suffering iron ore miner Atlas heads for the black

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 16:47

6_40776751 - 05_12_2016 - AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY_TRADE.jpg
Australian miner Atlas Iron ,near-bankrupt a year ago, on Thursday said it expects to become net-cash positive by mid-2017 thanks to higher iron ore prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian miner Atlas Iron ,near-bankrupt a year ago, on Thursday said it expects to become net-cash positive by mid-2017 thanks to higher iron ore prices.

Atlas, which mainly sells its ore to Chinese steel mills, finished the fiscal quarter ending on Dec. 31 with A$134 million (S$140 million) in the bank, up from A$95 million the previous quarter.

Atlas Interim Managing Director Daniel Harris said Atlas had staged a remarkable financial turnaround since undertaking a major restructuring last year. "Atlas is now on track to be in a net-cash position by the middle of this year," he said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Atlas narrowly averted collapse last April after shareholders approved a debt-for-equity swap that handed 70 per cent of the company to creditors.

Since then, iron ore prices have more doubled to around US$80 a tonne, while Atlas has entered into forward price hedges and cut costs below selling prices.

The company mines about 14 million tonnes of iron ore a year in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where it is dwarfed by rivals Fortescue Metals, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto , who control the majority of Australia's 700-million-tonnes-a-year export market.

Mr Harris said the turn in company's fortunes put it in better shape to proceed with expansion work costing between A$47 million and A$53 million later this year.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening