You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
COMMENTARY

Lucky country's energy riches turning into a curse

Australia's wrangling over coal mining and climate change has contributed to the turnover of prime ministers
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50
by

Sydney

WITH its abundance of mineral wealth and sun-kissed shores, Australia takes pride in thinking of itself as the "lucky country". That sounds good until you consider the full quote from which the phrase is derived - a warning that this natural endowment was being squandered by the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening