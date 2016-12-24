You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Felda to buy 37% stake in Indonesia palm oil firm Eagle High Plantations

Investment will give it access to over 320,000 hectares of land in country
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50

felda.jpg
Malaysia's state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has agreed to buy a 37 per cent stake in Rajawali Group's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's largest palm oil companies, for US$505.4 million.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S state-owned Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has agreed to buy a 37 per cent stake in Rajawali Group's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's largest palm oil companies, for US$505.4 million.

The acquisition plan comes a year after Felda

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening