Michelman doubles production capabilities in Singapore

US materials manufacturer Michelman is expanding its manufacturing facilities in Singapore.

The firm, which is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, said that it has recently invested in a 20-tonne reactor which will double its production capabilities and complement its existing 400 kg, 6,000 kg and 12,000 kg reactors.

Reactors are used to process the water-based surface modifiers, additives and polymers that the firm produces - ingredients that are eventually used in interior and exterior wood coatings, industrial coatings, digital printing, and paper and packaging, among others.

Michelman is also expanding its Advanced Technology Centre, which was opened in 2012, to include advanced equipment for barrier testing. "These capability improvements will benefit our competitive benchmarking, customer service and training, and in-house expertise," it said in a press release.

The continued investment in Asia complements and supports past acquisition activity and organic growth in Asia, and will allow Michelman to better serve its expanding customer base, particularly in China and India, it added.

Singapore will not only serve as the base for the group's advanced manufacturing site and technology centre, but also as a regional logistics hub and shared service centre for finance and human resource activities, said Michelman.