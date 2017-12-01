You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Musk's record-breaking battery officially launches in Australia

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 1:12 PM

tesla (1).jpg
The world's biggest battery was officially launched in Australia Friday, with the Elon Musk-driven project powered up early to meet peak demand amid a bout of hot weather, officials said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ADELAIDE] The world's biggest battery was officially launched in Australia Friday, with the Elon Musk-driven project powered up early to meet peak demand amid a bout of hot weather, officials said.

Musk's Tesla built the Powerpack system, which can provide electricity for more than 30,000 homes, to ease South Australia's energy woes after the state was hit with a total blackout in 2016 following an "unprecedented" storm.

The maverick billionaire earlier this year offered on Twitter to build the battery farm, and completed it last week to narrowly beat his self-imposed deadline of having it ready in 100 days.

"South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy, delivered to homes and businesses 24/7," state Premier Jay Weatherill said Friday at the launch to coincide with the first day of the summer season.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is history in the making."

The 100 MW/129 MWh battery - in the rural town of Jamestown north of Adelaide and connected to a wind farm operated by French energy firm Neoen - supplied 70MW of stored energy Thursday, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said.

It is expected to help tackle power shortages, reduce intermittencies and address peak demands in summer, when most of the country experiences its highest energy usage.

Tesla said it was hopeful that the project would provide a model for future deployments around the world, adding in a statement Friday that its fast completion "shows that a sustainable, effective energy solution is possible".

Last summer, extreme hot weather as well as storms saw blackouts hit some regions of Australia.

The AEMO switched on closed gas-fired power stations to provide extra power to Australia's east coast this season.

Although Australia is one of the world's largest producers of coal and gas, the South Australian blackout raised questions about its energy security.

Several ageing coal-fired power plants have been closed, while strong demand for gas exports and a rise in onshore gas drilling bans have fuelled concerns of a looming domestic energy shortage in the next few years.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Monster storm threatens Australia's wheat crop after drought

Gold dips 1% as strong global markets weigh

Oil rises as Opec extends cuts to end of 2018

GEAR shells out A$68m for 10% in Aussie gold miner

Australia's energy-intensive industries brace for possible summer power cuts

Modern-day gold rush in west Australia

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

Dec 1, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening