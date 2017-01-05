You are here
New power transmission lines to cost India US$10b a year
Central govt seen spending US$6b annually, with the rest coming from the states
Mumbai
INDIA will spend US$10 billion annually on new power transmission lines to satisfy growing demand in under-served areas, according to the country's largest private power-grid operator.
The country lacks sufficient transmission infrastructure to link its increasing generation
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg