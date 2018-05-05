You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway's Statoil targets deeper emission cuts to avoid stranded assets

Sat, May 05, 2018 - 10:30 AM

2018-04-25T101419Z_1652868926_RC1294B19D10_RTRMADP_3_STATOIL-RESULTS.JPG
Norway's Statoil said it aims to cut its carbon footprint more aggressively as measures to reduce global warming could reduce the value of its assets, leaving some of its reserves stranded underground.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Norway's Statoil said it aims to cut its carbon footprint more aggressively as measures to reduce global warming could reduce the value of its assets, leaving some of its reserves stranded underground.

The possibility that large quantities of the world's oil will never be developed due to the increase of renewable energy and the electrification of transport has been a growing worry for investors in the oil sector.

Statoil, Norway's largest company, started stress testing its portfolio of oil and gas assets against global energy scenarios set out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) at shareholders' request in 2015.

The IEA's Sustainable Development Scenario analyses the likely impact of energy policies by 2040.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The net present value (NPV) (of Statoil's portfolio) will be reduced by 13 per cent ... under the IEA (Sustainable Development) Scenario," Statoil's chief executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters. However, he said that would still leave Statoil's portfolio with a "massive" NPV.

The IEA says its scenario is aligned with the Paris Agreement goals to keep global warming from exceeding 2 degrees Celsius.

Mr Saetre was speaking on the sidelines of a Statoil presentation to investors in London, where the company announced plans to reduce emissions from some of its new fields to 3 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalents (boe), less than a fifth of the global average.

Its carbon intensity at its offshore fields stood at 9 kg per boe in 2017, compared to a global average of 17 kg per boe.

Statoil said optimisation and efficiency improvements have substantially strengthened its portfolio, which includes the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield off Norway.

The field will be powered from shore instead of generating electricity by offshore gas turbines, the main source of emissions on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Statoil reduced its emissions from 11 kg of CO2 per boe in 2014, partly by divesting its carbon-intensive oil sand operations in Canada in 2016.

Last year, it said it would no longer explore for heavy oil, which requires more energy and produces more emissions to lift barrels from the ground.

However, the company still operates two heavy oilfields in Brazil and Britain, and is working with Rosneft to develop a high-viscous field in Russia.

"Despite the negative impact on NPV in the 'sustainable development scenario', we see very limited stranding of assets," Statoil said in its latest sustainability report.

Royal Dutch Shell said last month that it saw little risk of having "stranded assets" in its portfolio because four-fifths of the oil major's current oil and gas reserves would be extracted before 2030 anyway.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Qatar steps in to buy Rosneft stake as China deal collapses

Oil hits highest since Nov 2014 as Iran tensions mount

Gold eases on firmer US dollar, investors await US jobs data

Oil up on Opec output cuts, worries about Iran sanctions

Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Rural purchases set to boost Indian gold demand

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening