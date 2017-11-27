You are here
Nuclear power plant in Belarus stirs fears in Lithuania
Reactor's construction on edge of EU is bringing back nightmares of radiation from 1986 Chernobyl explosion
Ostrovets, Belarus
THIRTY years after the Chernobyl disaster spewed radioactive clouds into the sky and sent shockwaves across Europe, Belarus is building a nuclear reactor on the doorstep of the European Union (EU) despite fears in neighbouring Lithuania.
Construction of the
