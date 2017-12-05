NZ commodity prices fall 0.9% in November: ANZ survey

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[WELLINGTON] Prices for New Zealand's main commodities fell in November as the dairy sector weighed, ANZ Bank's commodity price index showed on Tuesday.
The index dropped 0.9 per cent for the month, compared with a 0.3 per cent fall in October.
On an annual basis, the index was 6.0 per cent higher in November, compared with a 10.4 per cent increase the month prior.
Prices for whole milk powder, a major New Zealand export, fell 6.2 per cent last month.
REUTERS
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo