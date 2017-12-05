NZ commodity prices fall 0.9% in November: ANZ survey

[WELLINGTON] Prices for New Zealand's main commodities fell in November as the dairy sector weighed, ANZ Bank's commodity price index showed on Tuesday.

The index dropped 0.9 per cent for the month, compared with a 0.3 per cent fall in October.

On an annual basis, the index was 6.0 per cent higher in November, compared with a 10.4 per cent increase the month prior.

Prices for whole milk powder, a major New Zealand export, fell 6.2 per cent last month.

REUTERS