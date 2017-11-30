You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil drops for third day, awaiting Opec decision

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:55 AM

BP_nozzle_301117_16.jpg
Oil prices dipped on Wednesday in a volatile session buffeted by conflicting statements from oil ministers a day ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna, as members debate the path for an extension of the group's supply-cut agreement.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices dipped on Wednesday in a volatile session buffeted by conflicting statements from oil ministers a day ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna, as members debate the path for an extension of the group's supply-cut agreement.

Brent crude futures settled down 50 cents to US$63.1 a barrel, a 0.8 per cent drop, while U.S. crude ended down 69 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$57.30 a barrel.

Oil has retreated in the last three days on concerns that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and key non-members like Russia indicated on Wednesday that the deal will be extended, but it may be reviewed in June if the market starts to overheat.

The oil market has pulled back in recent days on concerns that Opec might consider only a short-term extension to its current deal cutting supply by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) till March.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That uncertainty carried through to Wednesday, which some analysts attributed to the market's generally positive tone in recent weeks in anticipation of an extension to the supply-cut deal.

"The output cut agreement might be largely priced in by now and once they announce it, the market is going to be looking to what's next," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The market was less affected by a larger-than-expected 3.4 million-barrel drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, although gasoline and distillate stocks rising more than anticipated weighed.

Crude futures hit a session high after Kuwait's Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said a key monitoring committee recommended extending the group's supply-cut agreement through the end of 2018, but those sentiments were undercut by statements from Russia's oil minister, who suggested the oil market still has yet to balance.

The cartel is still weighing the offsetting factor of rising U.S. production, and considering a clause that would allow the group to review a potential extension at its spring 2018 meeting in May or June. Reluctance to agree a lengthy extension has been driven mainly by Russia.

Moscow fears a strong price rally off the back of such a move could give an unsustainable boost to the rouble, one that harms Russian exports.

Some Russian producers have questioned the rationale of prolonging the cuts, saying it will lead to a loss of market share to US producers.

US production has been hitting records on a weekly basis in recent months, and for the week to Nov 24, production rose to 9.68 million bpd. That is still short of the 10 million-plus bpd record set in the early 1970s, per monthly data from the US Energy Information Administration.

"Even at US$56 to US$57 on (US crude) there's been a lot of hedging so we're going to continue to see increased production from the US," said Sandy Fielden, director of commodities research at Morningstar.

The drawdown in US crude was driven by the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline, which cut inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub by 2.9 million barrels, the largest weekly drawdown in eight years. The 590,000-bpd line was restarted on Tuesday.

US petrol and distillate stocks rose more than expected, however, in part due to weak implied petrol demand, which fell to a five-year seasonal low in the most recent week.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US makes push for China to cut off oil to North Korea

China Aviation Oil COO quits to pursue other opportunities

Noble to sell vessels for US$95m to further pare debt

Oil prices slip on Opec deal extension jitters

Gold edges up, near six-week high after Fed chair confirmation

Shell calls end to austerity with return to full dividend

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening