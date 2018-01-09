You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil mostly flat as rising US output offsets Opec worries

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 7:00 AM

320492581_0-8.jpg
Oil prices were little changed on Monday, trading near their highest since May 2015, as political concerns in some Opec nations offset projections for higher US oil production.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed on Monday, trading near their highest since May 2015, as political concerns in some Opec nations offset projections for higher US oil production.

"Oil prices are finely balanced in today's trading session. Ongoing protests in Iran, together with recent detention of several princes in Saudi Arabia, have reinvigorated geopolitical concerns," Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

"However, prospects for further increases in US oil production amid recent improvements seen in oil prices continue to promote bearish sentiment," Mr Kumar said.

Brent futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at US$67.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at US$61.73.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, both contracts rose to their highest since May 2015 with Brent at US$68.27 and WTI at US$62.21.

US production C-OUT-T-EIA is expected soon to rise above 10 million barrels per day, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers, according to federal energy data.

Only Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

"The US oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Traders may decide that discretion is the better part of valour while markets wait on evidence of what happens to the rig count and production levels over the next couple of months," Mr Spooner said.

US drillers reduced the number of oil rigs operating by five in the week to Jan 5, the first decline in three weeks, according to a report by energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday.

Rising US production is the main factor countering output cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and by Russia, which began in January 2017 and are set to last through 2018.

A senior Opec source from a major Middle Eastern oil producer said Opec was monitoring unrest in Iran, as well as Venezuela's economic crisis, but will boost output only if there are significant and sustained production disruptions from those countries.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said "the Opec versus shale debate will rage" this year, being a key price-driving factor.

However, Mr Innes added that Middle East turmoil would remain a key focus for oil markets and had the potential to "send oil prices rocketing higher."

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

17 arrested, S$3.05m seized in suspected Shell oil heist

Gold dips further from 3-1/2-month peak as dollar fights back

Sale of US gas & power unit nets final amount of US$168m: Noble

German metal workers striking for 6% pay raise

Australia warns of volatile iron ore prices as China curbs ease

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening