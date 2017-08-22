You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall 2% after end-of-week rally

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 06:20

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent ahead of monthly contract expiration on Monday, pulling back from last week's rally built on signs the global market is starting to rebalance from chronic oversupply.

Brent crude futures settled down 2 per cent, or US$1.06 at US$51.66 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures ended down US$1.14 a barrel, or 2.4 per cent, at US$47.37 a barrel ahead of the September contract's expiration on Tuesday.

Both contracts had risen 3 per cent on Friday, and traders said the day's action was marked by profit-taking.

"Oil prices are experiencing some late summer chop with low trading volume and not much news. I think we are going to be stuck in a neutral for the next two weeks without big moves in either direction," said Joe McMonigle, senior energy analyst at Hedgeye.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US hedge funds and money managers have reduced bets on rising prices in recent weeks, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

US oil prices have been on the upswing since bottoming out near US$43 a barrel in mid-June, though the market has not been able to sustain a rally above US$50. Despite the selloff, the market remains in its recent range, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The world remains awash with oil despite a deal struck by some of the world's biggest producers to rein in output. Rising US production has been a major factor keeping supply and demand from balancing.

US output may soon slow, as energy companies cut rigs drilling for oil for a second week in three, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday. Crude stockpiles are forecast to have declined by 3.4 million barrels for the week to Aug 18, according to a Reuters survey, which would be the eighth straight week of declines.

US commercial crude inventories have fallen almost 13 per cent from their March peaks to 466.5 million barrels.

The oil minister of Kuwait, which is participating in Opec-led production cuts, said US crude stocks were falling more than expected because output cuts were taking effect.

Azerbaijan, not an Opec member but one of the countries which has committed to production cuts, remains committed to reducing output, the head of state oil company SOCAR told Reuters.

Libya's National Oil Corp declared force majeure on loadings of Sharara crude from the Zawiya oil terminal on Sunday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Fukushima reactor 'ice wall' nearly finished

Supplying lithium gets trickier as electric revolution looms

China sacks executives, officials after Shanxi coal mine accident

China to set new power transmission prices by end-October

Metals frenzy has China bond buyers flocking to smokestack debt

BHP returns to profit, to sell US shale assets

Editor's Choice

ariffin-jaamazon22-4869.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

BT_20170822_ACSTDATA2177TV_3047587.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Technology

STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

BT_20170822_KRNORMANTON22_3047376.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-29T043153Z_1850360360_RC13F44BF700_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK (1).JPG
Aug 22, 2017
Transport

Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

16-COMFORTDELGRO-18814890 - 17_01_2011.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ports12.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening