You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on concerns of oversupply as Libyan output recovers

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:31

fa-oil-2308(1).jpg
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns of oversupply as Libyan output improves and as US gasoline inventories rose despite the peak summer driving season.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns of oversupply as Libyan output improves and as US gasoline inventories rose despite the peak summer driving season.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$51.64 per barrel at 0721 GMT, down 23 US cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$47.59 a barrel, down 24 US cents, or 0.5 per cent.

Libya's Sharara oil field, the country's largest, was gradually restarting on Tuesday after a shutdown, although instability in the country means that output there could be volatile, traders said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sharara recently reached output of 280,000 barrels per day (bpd), but closed earlier this week due to a pipeline blockade. Its production is key to Libya's oil output, which surged above 1 million bpd in late June, about four times its level last summer.

Libya's rising output is a headache for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), which together with non-Opec producers including Russia has pledged to hold back around 1.8 million bpd of supplies between January this year and March 2018 to tighten supplies.

However, Opec has so far fallen short of its pledge, in part due to Libya's strong output. The Opec-member has been exempt from cuts.

"Sentiment towards oil remains bearish amid oversupply fears and the possible threat of Opec's supply cut deal falling apart," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

The next meeting of a ministerial committee of Opec and non-Opec states to discuss their production pact has been proposed for Sept 22.

In the United States, crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Aug 18 to 465.6 million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday. However, gasoline stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 643,000-barrel decline.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA said that the rising US gasoline inventories were "not a good sign during the US summer driving season" during which fuel demand tends to be high.

Official inventory data by the US Energy Information Administration is due to be released late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bernstein Research warned that low prices and ample supplies were resulting in low oil industry investment levels.

"We see (oil and gas)... order intake activity at almost the same low level as in 2016 ... For now, we remind investors that contract levels appear to still be insufficient to drive recovery in earnings," it said.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Europeans are abandoning their utility companies in droves

Hanergy to partner with Audi to put solar cells on car roofs

Brazil eyes privatization of Eletrobras

Oil prices climb as traders eye another US crude drawdown

BHP quits US shale as annual profit surges

Russia's record grain crop will test storage, transport capacity

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening