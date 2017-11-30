You are here
Oil prices slip on Opec deal extension jitters
Russia has expressed concerns that prolonging output cuts could cause the market to overheat
Vienna
OIL prices fell on Wednesday on doubts the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia will agree on extending a crude production cut that the market has already priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in US crude oil inventories.
US West
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg