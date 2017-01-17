You are here
Oil prices to see more volatility in 2017: IEA chief
Rebalancing of markets expected in first half of this year as output cuts take effect
Abu Dhabi
GLOBAL oil prices will witness "much more volatility" in 2017 even though markets may rebalance in the first half of the year if output cuts pledged by producers are implemented, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Sunday.
The Organization of the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg