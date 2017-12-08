You are here

Oil stable as stronger dollar weighs while China's relentless oil thirst supports prices

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 12:46 PM

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices were stable on Friday, held back by a strengthening US dollar but supported by China's relentless thirst for crude amid the Opec-led supply cuts that have already tightened the market this year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$56.68 a barrel at 0407 GMT, virtually unchanged from their last settlement at US$56.69.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were also little changed, at US$62.21 a barrel, up just one cent.

Traders said a stronger dollar, which has gained 0.8 per cent this month against a basket of other leading currencies, was weighing on prices.

A rising greenback attracts financial traders who switch investments between commodity futures and foreign exchange.

A strong dollar is also seen by many as a brake on crude prices, as it makes dollar-denominated oil purchases more expensive in countries that use other currencies.

"A strong US dollar could act as a headwind to commodities," Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) said in its 2018 outlook.

Despite this, China's booming oil demand will this year overtake the United States as the world's biggest crude importer.

China's crude oil imports rose to 37.04 million tonnes in November, or 9.01 million barrels per day (bpd), the second highest on record, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

"China's crude oil imports will continue to rise over the coming years, as output declines from several of its giant onshore fields... This will inevitably see China become more reliant on crude oil imports over our forecast period, with import dependency set to increase from a record 68.0 per cent in 2017 to nearly 80 per cent by 2021," BMI Research said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, meanwhile, said robust global demand and tight supplies should see Brent crude oil rise to US$70 per barrel by mid-year.

On the supply side, oil prices have been receiving support from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and a group of non-Opec producers, most importantly Russia, which has been withholding supplies to tighten the market.

Largely because of these voluntary production cuts, oil prices rose sharply between June and October, with Brent gaining around 40 per cent in value.

Threatening to undermine Opec's goal to tighten markets is US oil production, which has risen by more than 15 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since the early 1970s and close to the output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

REUTERS

