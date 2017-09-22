You are here
Oil traders draining key storage hub as demand booms
Crude demand is now seasonally outstripping supply, tightening the physical market for some crude varieties
London
OIL traders are emptying one of the world's largest crude storage facilities, located near the southernmost tip of Africa, as the physical market tightens amid booming demand and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) production cuts.
Total SA, Vitol Group
