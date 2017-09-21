You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil up 2% despite US crude build; set for best 3rd quarter since 2004

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 6:38 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled up 2 per cent on Wednesday despite a rise in US crude inventories, with the market heading for its largest third-quarter gain in 13 years after the Iraqi oil minister said Opec and its partners were considering extending or deepening output cuts.

Brent crude futures rose US$1.06, or 1.9 per cent, to US$56.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 93 US cents, or 1.9 per cent, to US$50.41.

Crude prices were on course for a nearly 16 per cent rise this quarter, which would make this year's performance the strongest for the third quarter since 2004.

US crude oil stockpiles jumped last week as imports and production increased, the US Energy Information Administration said, as operations resumed from the impact of Hurricane Harvey which hit the Gulf Coast on Aug 25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude inventories rose for a third straight week, building by 4.6 million barrels, about a million more barrels than forecast.

"The impact of Hurricane Harvey can still be seen in today's larger-than-expected build in the US commercial crude stockpile," said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

"However, this has had limited impact in dissipating the bullish sentiment prevailing in the market."

US crude remains rangebound around US$50.

The Brent/WTI spread widened 36 cents to settle at negative US$5.60. Because of the depressed price of US crude compared to Brent, the spread is now the widest in more than two years.

"The hurricane widened it out," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, pointing out that US inventories and global inventories have different narratives because of Harvey.

"If I look at this week's EIA data, post hurricane... the refined products drawdown implies that refineries are not yet back to normal," he said.

"They're not replacing inventories for current demand."

Gasoline stocks fell 2.1 million barrels, the EIA said Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations, while distillate stocks inventories fell 5.7 million barrels, the biggest weekly draw since November 2011.

The October front-month futures CLc1 contract expires on Wednesday.

On Friday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers will meet in Vienna to discuss the progress of their deal to limit output.

The group is considering a range of options, including an extension of cuts, but it would be premature to decide on what to do beyond the agreement's expiry in March, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi told an energy conference on Tuesday.

Opec and non-Opec producers including Russia have agreed to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March to reduce global oil inventories and support prices.

Some producers think the pact should be extended for three or four months, others want it to run until the end of 2018, while some, including Ecuador and Iraq, think there should be another round of supply cuts, al-Luaibi said.

"The market will be monitoring (the meeting) closely, to see if they're including Nigeria and Libya," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

"Cuts have been relatively well implemented recently and early thoughts are that they're going to maintain those cuts."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merge Europe operations

Harder to get into the hottest oil trader parties in S'pore

Russia's nuclear giant joins race to supply lithium for electric cars

European steel getting the deals it craved for years

Fortum plans 8.05b euros bid for EON fossil-fuel arm Uniper

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

BT_20170921_NAHXI21_3095436.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

President Xi, PM Lee hail 'new historical chapter' in bilateral ties

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

BT_20170921_SEPHANTOM21_3095373.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening