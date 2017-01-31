You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec achieves 82% of pledged oil output cut in January

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:06

32-41180532 - 17_01_2017 - ASIA-CRUDE_REFINERIES.jpg
Opec's oil output is set to fall by more than one million barrels per day (bpd) this month, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, pointing to a strong start by the exporter group in implementing its first supply cut deal in eight years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Opec's oil output is set to fall by more than one million barrels per day (bpd) this month, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, pointing to a strong start by the exporter group in implementing its first supply cut deal in eight years.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed to cut its output by about 1.20 million bpd from Jan 1 - the first such deal since 2008 - to prop up oil prices and get rid of a supply glut.

Supply from the 11 Opec members with production targets under the deal in January has averaged 30.01 million bpd, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from industry sources, down from 31.17 million bpd in December.

Compared with the levels that the countries agreed to make the reductions from, in most cases their October output, this means the Opec members have cut output by 958,000 bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd, equating to 82 per cent compliance.

The Reuters survey is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Thomson Reuters flows data, and information provided by sources at oil companies, Opec and consulting firms.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening