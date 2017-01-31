You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec convinces investors its oil output cuts are real

Money managers most optimistic on WTI prices in a decade as producers reduce crude output
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170131_KYOPEC31_2716259.jpg
Opec will reduce supply by 900,000 barrels a day in January, the first month of the accord's implementation, which is about 75 per cent of the cut that the producer group has agreed to make.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

THE Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) appears to have persuaded investors that it is making good on promised production cuts.

Money managers are the most optimistic on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices in at least a decade as Opec and other

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening