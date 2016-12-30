You are here

Phillips 66 shuts several units at Rodeo, California refinery

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:37

40339377 - 28_10_2016 - PHILLIPS 66-RESULTS_.jpg
Phillips 66 shut down multiple processing units at its 120,200 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Rodeo, California, on Wednesday, according to a local media report citing a health official from Contra Costa County where the plant is located.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Phillips refinery units shut after an incident at a hydrogen plant located next door to the refinery owned by Air Liquide, local news website East Bay Times reported. The release caused flaring and prompted a shutdown of two hydrocracker units at the refinery around 9.30 am, it said.

Hydrocrackers use hydrogen as a catalyst to process residual fuels produced at the refinery into higher-value products such as diesel fuel and gasoline.

Air Liquide is an industrial gas supplier to sectors including auto, chemical, oil and gas, aerospace, engineering and construction.

Phillips 66 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

REUTERS

