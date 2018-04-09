You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
EMA says investments in generation capacity are commercial decisions, but it's exploring temporary measures to alleviate situation
Singapore
PRESSURE is mounting in the Singapore power generation sector. Mired in massive overcapacity for the past few years, all generation companies (gencos) but one have slipped into the red.
And if the situation persists, there is a possibility a genco could go bust, some warn
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg