You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Producers stockpiling grains amid global glut

From the US to China, years of bumper crops and low prices have overwhelmed storage capacity for basic foodstuffs
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170412_NAHGLOBAL12_2835225.jpg
US farmers facing a fourth straight year of declining incomes are hanging on to grain in the hope of higher prices later.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Chicago

IOWA farmer Karl Fox is drowning in corn. Reluctant to sell his harvest at today's rock-bottom prices, he has stuffed storage bins at his property full and left more corn piled on the ground, covered with a tarp.

He would rather risk potential crop damage from the elements

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening