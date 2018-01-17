You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

PSA Singapore steps up green initiatives with 21-year solar power deal with Sunseap

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 2:50 PM
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg@JacquelineWooBT

PORT operator PSA Singapore has inked a 21-year deal with the Sunseap Group to roll out solar power solutions across its terminal facilities in Singapore.

The solar power purchase agreement will enhance the eco-friendliness of the container port and ancillary buildings in PSA's Singapore facilities, the two companies said in a joint release on Wednesday.

Under the contract, Sunseap - one of the largest solar players here - will build and install a 4-megawatt peak solar system across five sites in PSA's Singapore terminals, including terminal buildings, gates, maintenance base and workers' dormitories at the Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Sunseap will install and maintain the solar photovoltaic system as well as offer a competitive electricity tariff rate that will allow PSA to reduce its carbon footprint, in line with PSA's sustainability goals, said the joint release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The solar photovoltaic system is expected to be operational by the end of Octoer 2018.

Once completed, it will generate about 4.3 gigawatt hours of energy per year and offset a portion of Pasir Panjang Terminal's energy needs. It will also help PSA offset 1,689 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Sunseap Group co-founder and director Frank Phuan said the increasing number of companies moving to adopt renewable energy options is encouraging.

Ong Kim Pong, regional chief executive for South-east Asia at PSA International, added that implementing solar power solutions on a terminal-wide scale will help PSA to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, and boost its commitment to renewable energy for years to come.

"In tandem, we are continuing with the electrification of our port equipment including yard cranes and automated guided vehicles, among our other green initiatives," said Mr Ong.

Singapore is stepping up efforts to encourage businesses to reduce greenhouse emissions and consider clean energy options.

In 2016, the government announced that a carbon tax would be imposed in 2019 on power producers and large carbon emitters based on each tonne of carbon they release.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
4 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening